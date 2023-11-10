Sanya Malhotra To Shehnaaz Gill: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Shine In Supporting Roles In 2023

NEW DELHI: 2023 has seen some really amazing performances from the actors that went on to strike a chord with the audiences. As much as the audience showered love on the performances of the lead actors, there were few supporting actors who proved their strong presence on the screen and won the hearts of the audience. They added the charm of their acting in the film that not only shouldered the leading cast but also played a significant role in the story of the film.

So let us have a look at the 5 best supporting actors of the year, who shines as supporting actor in the film.

Gajraj Rao in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Gajraj Rao played the role of the father of Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha. With his comic timing and emotional connection, the actor truly stole the limelight in the film. In every frame, the actor proved his strong presence. Be it any scene, Gajraj Rao shined with his acting and very well supported the lead actor. very

Sanya Malhotra in Jawan

Sanya Malhotra as a supporting actor in Jawan played a very significant role in driving the story of the film. Being one of the girls who accompany SRK, Sanya truly nailed her presence in emotional or action scenes. In the character of a doctor, the actress very well justified the character and ensured she was proving her presence as a supporting cast.

Bassi in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Bassi was indeed the best addition to the cast of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The famous and most loved stand-up comedian debuted in the film and surprised everyone with his acting while the audience got to see his other side of comedy in the film. Playing the role of the best friend to Ranbir Kapoor, Bassi really gave major friendship goals.

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is a sweetheart who is been loved by the masses for her cuteness and that is what the actress brought to the screen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Playing the love interest of one of the brothers of Salman Khan in the film, Shehnaaz fondly booked her presence among a huge star cast.

Dimple Kapadia in Pathaan

Dimple Kapadia in Pathaan truly played a character that was the most significant one. As a senior, the actress very well registered her presence and proved herself as a big supporter of SRK in the film. Be it in the comic scene or intense one, Dimple proved if she is in the scene all the focus would be on her.