5 Fiery Dialogues From 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Fans Cannot Get Enough Of!

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment's upcoming blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a visual extravaganza with high-voltage action sequences that have never been witnessed. Jaw-dropping stunts amazing picturesque locations and foot-tapping music is what we can look forward to in this highly anticipated action entertainer.

The movie has some kickass dialogues that shall remain with us for long and we really cant get over these catchy dialogues.

Check out some of the fiery dialogues from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ahead of its release this week.

1. 'Pralayam, Sarvanaasham Vidhikunna Maha Pralayam'

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the powerful anti hero who is all set to destroy the world. His impactful dialogues are really to watch out for in the movie

2. 'Dil se Soldier,Dimaag Se Shaitaan Hai Hum'

Tiger Shroff's dialogue has our hearts and it gives us the perfect patriotic vibe.

3. 'Bachke Rehna Humse, Hindustan Hai Hum'

Invoking the patriotic vibe Akshay Kumar 's dialogue. The perfect dialogue delivered with so much dedication is heart winning.

4. Hindustan khatam ho jayega, who will stop me?

The masked villian Pralay played by Prithviraj Sukumaran has some really interesting dialogues in the movie.

5. 'Pralay Aane Wala Hai, Ek Aisa Pralay Jo Bhoot, Vartman aur Bhavishya ko badal deyega, Ek aisa Pralay jo acchayi aur burayi ke jung ko hamesha ke liye khatam kar deyega'

Yet again Prithviraj Sukumaran's villainous dialogue will give you chills. His dialogue makes it very interesting what the film has to offer us.

Well these catchy dialogues are something we are looking forward to as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all scheduled to release this week.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles.