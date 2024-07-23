New Delhi: Now available on Netflix, it continues to garner praise across social media.

Here are five compelling reasons why you shouldn’t miss this masterpiece:

1. Vijay Sethupathi’s Stellar Performance:

If you're a fan of Vijay Sethupathi, 'Maharaja' is a must-watch.

Sethupathi delivers yet another memorable performance, marking his 50th film in the industry.

2. Intriguing and Unique Plot:

The film’s premise revolves around a barber seeking vengeance after his home is burglarized. The mystery deepens as he cryptically mentions his "lakshmi" being stolen, leaving authorities unsure if it's a person or an object. It’s a narrative that keeps you hooked from start to finish.

One user commented regarding this masterpeice saying, "Just wrapped up #Maharaja on Netflix, and I’m absolutely speechless!

This film is pure cinematic brilliance, on par with Super Deluxe. The pre-climax scene between the Inspector and Maharaja had me in tears.

The climax is the most satisfying I’ve seen in years. This is what cinema is all about!

Wish I had experienced this masterpiece in a theater."

Just wrapped up #Maharaja on Netflix, and I’m absolutely speechless!



This film is pure cinematic brilliance, on par with Super Deluxe. The pre-climax scene between the Inspector and Maharaja had me in tears.



The climax is the most satisfying I’ve seen in years. This is… pic.twitter.com/d0bDkcLdZR — Eshita (@Eshita_1) July 17, 2024

3. Masterful Writing and Direction:

Audiences and critics alike are praising the writing and direction of 'Maharaja'. The screenplay has been described as surprising and impactful, elevating the entire cinematic experience.

One user took it to X, formerly known as twitter and wrote “I AM FLABBERGASTED BY THIS!!!!

#Maharaja is a type of movie which gave me THAT level of surprises after a long long long long looooong time. What is this writing man....the writers should have a grand raise after this. And ofcourse performances and direction is splendid.(1/2)”

I AM FLABBERGASTED BY THIS!!!! #Maharaja is a type of movie which gave me THAT level of surprises after a long long long long looooong time. What is this writing man....the writers should have a grand raise after this. And ofcourse performances and direction is splendid.(1/2)- pic.twitter.com/7X0pTzs3Wp — Neelesh Singh (@hereis_Neelesh) July 12, 2024

4. Unforgettable Climax:

Viewers are buzzing about the film's gripping climax, which reportedly leaves a lasting impression. According to reviews, the last 20 minutes are particularly intense and thought-provoking, making 'Maharaja' a standout in contemporary cinema.

One user wrote ”Rating : 4.5/5

Just watched the ‘Maharaja’ on Netflix, and I’m absolutely speechless!

The climax is the most satisfying I’ve seen in years. This is what cinema is all about! I wish I had experienced this masterpiece in a theatre.

This is CINEMA.

#Maharaja #MaharajaOnNetflix”

Rating : 4.5/5

Just watched the *Maharaja* on Netflix, and I’m absolutely speechless!



The climax is the most satisfying I’ve seen in years. This is what cinema is all about! I wish I had experienced this masterpiece in a theater.



This is CINEMA.#Maharaja #MaharajaOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/2FNFxjmG2z — Vinay Kulkarni (@Vin____11) July 18, 2024

5. Critical Acclaim and Audience Response:

Social media is abuzz with glowing reviews, with many praising the film as a true cinematic gem. From its storytelling to the performances, 'Maharaja' is being hailed as a must-watch for any movie lover.

Someone commented, “MAHARAJA is the film editing masterclass for every aspiring filmmaker out there. The juxtaposition of events and sequences in the film will make you perplexed at times, and that's the main recipe to keep viewers on their toes and prepare them for the main twist, while engaging them throughout the film by placing subtle hints and twists with the help of flashbacks. Maharaja's climax would not have created so much impact if the editing department were not this good, especially in the second half. Kudos to the entire crew for pulling off this film so effectively.”

MAHARAJA is the film editing masterclass for every aspiring filmmaker out there. The juxtaposition of events and sequences in the film will make you perplexed at times, and that's the main recipe to keep viewers on their toes and prepare them for the main twist, while engaging… pic.twitter.com/HQLOEuCiLj — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) July 19, 2024

Maharaja is available to stream on Netflix.