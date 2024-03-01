trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726527
NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAPATAA LADIES

5 Reasons To Watch Kiran Rao-Directorial 'Laapataa Ladies'

Laapataa Ladies has garnered positive responses from screenings in cities like Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune, earning a standing ovation from audiences. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

5 Reasons To Watch Kiran Rao-Directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aamir Khan Productions' 'Laapataa Ladies' is set to hit the big screens today, promising entertainment in every frame with its humoristic world, as revealed in the trailer and song. The film gained international acclaim, receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). As 'Laapataa Ladies' makes its debut, let's explore five compelling reasons to watch this film.

1. Reviews

Laapataa Ladies has garnered positive responses from screenings in cities like Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Pune, earning a standing ovation from audiences. The film has received praise from both celebrities and viewers, accumulating fantastic reviews.

2. Storyline

The narrative of Laapataa Ladies unfolds in the heartland of India, blending urban elements. The film portrays the comical chaos that ensues when two young brides become lost from a train in rural India in 2001. The story's uniqueness and universal appeal make it a compelling watch, particularly for those who appreciate narratives set in a rural backdrop.

3. Cast 

Laapataa Ladies introduces three new talents to the entertainment world – Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava. The chemistry between these actors, evident in the trailer and songs, promises an enjoyable experience for the audience.

4. Crew

The film boasts an immensely talented team, with Aamir Khan as the producer and Kiran Rao as the director. Known for presenting intriguing stories, the team includes skilled actors like Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, and Ravi Kishan, who are sure to contribute their distinctive charm to the film.

5. Authentic Rural Setting

Laapataa Ladies offers a glimpse of its rural backdrop in the trailer, shot in the real locations of Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. The incorporation of real-life villagers and settings enhances the authentic feel of the rural environment, providing a unique cinematic experience for the audience.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?