5 Things To Learn From Hrithik Roshan Aka Arjun As 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' Clocks 12 years

New Delhi: The much-celebrated film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' completes 12 years since its release. Here are five valuable lessons we can learn from 'Arjun':

1. Overcoming Fear

Arjun's fear of water serves as a metaphor for the fears that hold us back in life. Despite his initial reluctance, he pushes himself to face his fear head-on by engaging in scuba diving. This teaches us the importance of stepping out of our comfort zones and conquering our fears to experience personal growth.

2. Giving Second Chance to Love

Arjun's journey involves falling in love with Laila, portrayed by Katrina Kaif. Despite his initial reservations due to a heartbreak in the past, he allows himself to open up and give love another chance. This highlights the importance of not letting past experiences hinder our ability to find happiness and embrace new relationships.

3. The Art of Forgiveness

Arjun's relationship with his childhood friend Imraan, played by Farhan Akhtar, goes through a rough patch during the trip. However, Arjun learns to let go of his anger and resentment, ultimately forgiving Imraan. This demonstrates the power of forgiveness and the ability to mend broken relationships, teaching us the importance of letting go of grudges and embracing forgiveness for our own well-being.

4. Finding Balance

Arjun is ambitious and career-oriented who tends to prioritize work above everything else. However, during the course of the trip, he learns the value of balance in life. Through various experiences and interactions, Arjun realizes that there is more to life than just professional success. He discovers the importance of taking time for oneself, nurturing relationships, and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

5. Self-Discovery and Personal Growth

Arjun's journey is all about self-discovery and personal growth. On the trip, Arjun learns more about himself, his desires, and what truly matters to him. This inspires us to embark on our own journeys of self-exploration and embrace the opportunities for growth that come our way.

