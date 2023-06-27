5 Times When Manoj Bajpayee Proved His Acting Excellence

New Delhi: Manoj Bajpayee is a highly acclaimed figure in the Indian film industry. With a background in theatre, he has seamlessly transitioned to the big screen, showcasing his exceptional acting abilities time and again. With a career spanning nearly three decades, this esteemed actor has garnered numerous accolades for his outstanding performances. Among his many achievements, he was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award and a national award too, recognizing his significant contributions to the art of acting. With his unwavering passion and commitment to his craft, Manoj Bajpayee stands as a true icon of Indian cinema, continuously pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks. His journey is a testament to his extraordinary talent and serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors across the nation.

Let's have a look at 5 movies and series where Manoj Bajpayee has proved his acting excellence and left the audience spellbound:

1. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai [ZEE5]

Inspired by true events, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is a courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, starring Manoj Bajpayee as lawyer P.C Solanki. It is the story of an ordinary man - a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest godman and successfully ended up prosecuting him for the rape of a minor under the POCSO act. Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal of PC Solanki was loved and appreciated by audiences across the globe. Not just that, he even received a standing ovation at the New York Indian Film Festival for this film. Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in Bandaa is being called his best to date and is a must-watch!

2. Silence… Can You Hear It? [ZEE5]

The film revolves around the enigmatic vanishing of a woman named Pooja Chaudhary. Manoj Bajpayee portrays the role of ACP Avinash Verma, who has been assigned to lead this high-profile case. As the search continues, a complex network of secrets and lies is uncovered, exposing the concealed realities behind Pooja's disappearance. Critics and audiences alike have widely appreciated Manoj Bajpayee's acting in this film. His portrayal of Avinash Verma has been praised for its depth of nuances. He has skillfully portrayed the intricacies of the character, conveying a diverse array of emotions and inner struggles. His performance is notable for effectively portraying the inner turmoil and determination of his character, whether in moments of quiet introspection or intense confrontations making this film a must-watch!



3. The Family Man [Amazon Prime Video]

The Family Man is an intriguing action-drama series that follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man working as a seemingly ordinary government employee while also serving as a highly skilled intelligence officer for the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal of Srikant Tiwari has been widely acclaimed and loved by audiences. He brings a perfect balance of vulnerability, wit, and intensity to the character, making him incredibly relatable and engaging. Bajpayee's ability to seamlessly transition between Srikant's ordinary family life and his high-stakes undercover missions is truly remarkable.



4. Aiyaary [Disney + Hotstar]

The story revolves around two army officers, Colonel Abhay Singh played by Manoj Bajpayee and Major Jai Bakshi played by Sidharth Malhotra. When Jai discovers corruption within the army and plans to expose it, he becomes a target. This leads to a game of cat-and-mouse between Jai and Abhay, with each trying to outwit and outmanoeuvre the other. Manoj Bajpayee delivered a stellar performance in the film as Colonel Abhay Singh. He perfectly embodied the disciplined, dedicated, and astute nature of a military officer, showcasing his ability to command the screen with his strong presence. His portrayal captured the complexities and moral dilemmas faced by the Colonel, who must balance his loyalty to his profession with his sense of duty towards his country.



5. Gangs of Wasseypur [Amazon Prime Video]

The story is set in the small town of Wasseypur in the state of Bihar, India, spanning several decades. It delves into the lives of multiple families involved in a cycle of violence, revenge, and power struggles. The film explores themes of crime, politics, and the deep-rooted feuds that shape the lives of the characters. In the film, Manoj Bajpayee portrayed the character of Sardar Khan, a complex and vengeful gangster and gave a riveting performance. The actor was seen as vicious, brutal, and merciless towards his enemies. He portrayed the character with utmost authenticity, resulting in a captivating and memorable performance. He even bagged multiple nominations for best actor for his performance in this film.

Watch these five captivating performances by Manoj Bajpayee that will surely impress you!