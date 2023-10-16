500 Vehicles, Drones, Guns: Ganapath Makes Set Stage For Spectacular Cinematic Experience

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan's highly-anticipated film 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is high-octane action entertainer. The trailer of the film was dropped by the makers recently and it has managed to generate significant curosity and excitement among the fans. In fact, the level of detailing and efforts in bringing 'Ganapath' to life is evident in the staggering numbers that showcase its grandeur as over 500 vehicles, drones, and guns were meticulously designed and developed to shape this visual spectacle.

The world of 'Ganapath' is going to be a unique blend of imagination and innovation, and the creative minds have spared no expense in bringing this vision to life. By crafting an array of vehicles, drones, and weapons that suit the era and ambience of 'Ganapath,' the filmmakers have set the stage for an engaging spectacular cinematic experience.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares, "The world of 'Ganapath' is beyond anything we've seen in Bollywood which is evident in the trailer. The vision for this movie was to create a future that feels both unique and believable. This required us to go the extra mile in every aspect of production, including designing and crafting over 500 vehicles, drones, and guns that makes it look believable. The audience will witness the level of commitment and dedication that has gone into making 'Ganapath'."

With Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead and a team of experts and visionaries working diligently behind the scenes, 'Ganapath' is poised to transport audiences into a captivating universe.

'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.