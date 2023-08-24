69th National Film Award Winners: 'RRR', 'Sardar Udham' Win Big, Alia-Allu Arjun Are Best Actor-Actress, Check Full List

New Delhi: The 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Thursday. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

Best feature film award has been given to ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and the Best Non-Feature Film has been bagged by ‘Ek Tha Gaon’ directed by Srishti Lakhera. ‘The Kashmir Files’ was feted with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, while ‘RRR’ bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Allu Arjun has won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa (The Rise Part I) while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon became joint winners of Best Actress Award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Mimi’, respectively.



Here’s the complete list of winners across non-feature and feature categories:

Feature Category:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujarati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co

Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu

Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham

Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham

Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham

Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR

Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan

Non-Feature Category:

Best Non-feature film: Ek Tha Gaon

Best Direction (Non-feature film): Bakul Matiyani, Smile Please

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Paanchika, Ankit Kothari

Bes Anthropological Film: Fire on Edge

Best Biographical Film: 1. Rukhu Matir Dukhu Majhi, 2. Beyond Blast

Best Arts Films: T.N. Krishnan Bow Strings to Divine

Best Science & Technology Films: Ethos of Darkness

Best Promotional Film: Endangered Heritage ‘Warli Art’

Best Environment Film (Non-feature film): Munnam Valavu

Best Film on Social Issues (Non-feature film): 1. Mithu Di, 2. Three Two One

Best Investigative Film: Looking For Challan

Best Exploration Film: Ayushman

Best Educational Film: Sirpigalin Sirpangal

Best Short Fiction Film: Dal Bhat

Best Animation Film: Kandittundu

Best Film on Family Values: Chand Saanse

Best Cinematography (Non-feature film): Bittu Rawat, Pataal

Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track) (Non-feature film): Unni krishnan, Ek Tha Gaon

Best Production Sound Recordist (Location/Sync Sound) (Non-feature film): Suruchi Sharma, Meen Raag

Best Editing (Non-feature film): Abhro Banerjee, If Memory Serves Me Right

Best Music Direction (Non-feature film): Ishaan Divecha, Succelent

Best Narration/Voice Over (Non-feature film): Kulada Kumar Bhattacharjee, Hathibondhu

Special Mention (Non-feature film): 1. Aniruddha Jatkar, Baale Bangara, 2. Srikanth Deva, Karuvarai, 3. Sweta Kumar Das, The Healing Touch, 4. Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Ek Duaa

Special Jury Award (Non-feature film): Shekhar Bapu Rankhambe, Rekha

Additionally, three more awards were announced by the jury:

Best Book on Cinema: Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey by Rajiv Vijayakar

Best Film Critic: Purushothama Charyulu

Best Film Critic (Special Mention): Subramanya Bandoor