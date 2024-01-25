75th Republic Day: RRR To Gadar 2, Celebrate The Day Of Patriotism With Top Bollywood Movies

New Delhi: As the tricolor flutters proudly and the air sizzles with patriotic zeal, India commemorates its 75th Republic Day on 26th January 2024 bringing with it a chance to celebrate the spirit of India! This landmark year, celebrate national pride with a blend of heroism, sacrifice, and resilience. Embrace the patriotic spirit that the occasion brings, and spend some quality time with your family, enjoying the best of Indian entertainment. Tata Play Binge stands proud, ensuring you get the best of patriotic films across OTT platforms, all in one place!

Here are some movies and shows that you can't miss out on this Republic Day:

Uri: The Surgical Strike - ZEE5



Uri: The Surgical Strike takes you on an adrenaline-rush thriller. This critically acclaimed film not only boasts jaw-dropping action sequences but also pays homage to the Indian Army, as special forces execute a covert operation avenging the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. Vicky Kaushal delivered a powerhouse performance that led to earning him the 2018 National Film Award for Best Actor. The film also features a stellar cast of Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, and Mohit Raina. The film's celebration of bravery, strategy, and national pride makes it an ideal choice for Republic Day, as it salutes the courage of those who defend our borders.

Mission Mangal - Disney+ Hotstar



Celebrate the scientific prowess of India with Mission Mangal, a captivating story inspired by India's Mars Orbiter Mission. Mission Mangal is a space odyssey that is brought to life by an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulkarni, Nithya Menon, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi. Republic Day is not just about military triumphs but also India's achievements in various fields. Blending science with human determination, the film celebrates India's victory in space exploration, making it a perfect blend of inspiration and entertainment for you to watch this Republic Day!

Gadar 2 - ZEE5



Gadar 2 makes history and emotion. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Tara Singh courageously confronts enemies to safeguard his country and family's honor. This sequel reunites audiences with the beloved characters Tara, Sakeena, and Jeete, 22 years after the events of the original film. Once again, Tara Singh faces challenges head-on, showcasing his unwavering commitment to protecting his nation and loved ones amidst the turbulent times of war. With a mix of love, drama, and action the film's emotional depth and powerful performances make it a must-watch this Republic Day to reconnect with the patriotic fever of the nation!