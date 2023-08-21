8 Years Of 'Manjhi – The Mountain Man': Check Out The Impactful Dialogues By Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Manjhi: The Mountain Man’ released eight years ago but it still continues to inspire, encourage and educate people all over.

Real, inspiring and moving, ‘Manjhi – The Mountain Man’ was based on the life of India’s unsung hero, Dashrath Manjhi, who single-handedly carved a 360-foot-long, 25-foot-high and 30-foot-wide road through a mountain in Bihar. Needless to say, Nawazuddin nailed the performance as Dashrath Manjhi and was unanimously praised by the audience, industry and critics alike.

Such has been the impact of Nawaz’s performance in the movie that his fans still fondly refer to him as ‘Manjhi’ and recite his popular dialogue from the dialogue “Shaandaar, zabardast, zindabad”!



On the occasion of the movie completing 8 years, we bring you 5 epic dialogues from the movie which will inspire us in every phase of life and teach us that if man is determined he can even break mountains and make way. Take a Look:

The dumdaar dialogues by Nawazuddin are extremely impactful and will leave you impressed. “Bhagwan ke bharose mat baithiye…ka pataa Bhagwan humre bharose baitha ho” and “Shaandaar, zabardast, zindabad” echoes throughout the film and brings the message alive.

On the work front, Nawazuddin has an interesting line up of films including ‘Haddi', ‘Saindhav’ and a few other exciting projects.