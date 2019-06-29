'83' makers have plans for film if India wins 2019 World Cup

Mumbai: Madhu Mantena, co-producer of upcoming Bollywood film '83', says if India wins the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, they would like to make another movie on the victory.

The shoot of the film '83', directed by Kabir Khan, is on in full swing in England.

Mantena said in a statement: "We are making the film (''83') to mark the iconic 1983 victory. After ''83', if India wins the World Cup this year in 2019, we would like to make a film on the win."

According to a source close to the production, "The talks for the movie have already begun. Madhu is super excited to get the movie going. He has started further talks on this new project as well."

"'83', which stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment. It is being co-produced by Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April, 2020.