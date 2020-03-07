हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

'83: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev lifts the World Cup trophy in new still from film

Ranveer Singh is set to play the role of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory back in 1983.

&#039;83: Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev lifts the World Cup trophy in new still from film
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday tweeted an image from a scene from his upcoming flick `83`, in which he is hosting the Cricket World Cup trophy.

Singh is set to play the character of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory back in 1983.

The sports-drama also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead role opposite Ranveer Singh.

The movie is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Reliance Entertainment. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on April 10.

Tags:
Ranveer Singh'83'83 the filmKapil Dev
Next
Story

Bollywood news: 'Baaghi 3' box office collection Day 1 - Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's film gets a blockbuster start, emerges biggest opener of 2020

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Shaheen Bagh protest may end amid fear of Coronavirus