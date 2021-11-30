हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
83 trailer

83 trailer: Ranveer Singh turns reel Kapil Dev, leads Team India to historic cricket World Cup win - Watch

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie still
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Finally, after a long wait, the makers of the much-anticipated film 83' have released the trailer of the iconic cricketing moment for India. The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable, the cricket drama is all set to hit the big screen on December 24, 2021. 

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win. 

Ranveer Singh will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. 83 will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam respectively. The sports drama will be available in 3 format as well.

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios join hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts are set to present the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions. 

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

 

Tags:
83 trailerRanveer SinghDeepika PadukoneKabir KhanKapil Dev
