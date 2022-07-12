New Delhi: Aamir Khan's much-awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is gearing up for its release and the audience is very enthusiastic about the film hitting cinemas. Aamir Khan, who plays Laal Singh Chaddha will be seen donning multiple hats in his professional life throughout the different phases, one being where he runs across the country for a long time.

While the idea of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' running for a long time sounds exciting to the audience, Aamir pushed his limitations while shooting for this sequence. When Khan started shooting the long-running sequence, his knee was injured, and was undergoing physiotherapy. Yet, despite all the odds he took the call. The actor was constantly on painkillers to avoid the pain that was caused while running.

The reason why Aamir Khan chose to run despite the injury was the delay in shooting due to the pandemic. The shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha was continuously getting postponed and Aamir Khan didn't want to wait on the shoot of this long sequence. The shoot did turn out to be very grilling and over-taxing but the star didn't give up and gave his best shots.

The ‘Running Sequence’ from the film Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most talked-about scenes. In this sequence Laal Singh Chaddha runs for years, passing through every picturesque location in India, and achieving another milestone in his life.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.