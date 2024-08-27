Aamir Khan Blames His High Pitch Acting For The Failure Of Laal Singh Chaddha

Mumbai: Laal Singh Chaddha's failure deeply affected Aamir Khan. The superstar even confessed that he had a desire to quit acting. Aamir recently appeared on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast where he spoke about Laal Singh Chaddha's failure. The superstar confessed that his high-pitched acting was the reason behind the failure of the film. Aamit is one actor who openly talks about his failures and flaws without any glorification.

The superstar highlighted his point of view over his performance where he mentioned,” My performance in Laal Singh Chaddha was pitched too high, unlike the original, which had a great performance by Tom Hanks, who pulled everyone with him. My performance let Laal Singh Chaddha down. My performance was not good, according to my reading. I think I might do better in my next film.”

While Rhea was convinced that she liked his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha and didn't think it needed improvement, Aamir reacted, “As a creative person, I feel what we had intended to create, we reached very close to it. So this was one of those films that some people really loved, it was their favourite film, while most people could not connect with it. And the reason why they could not connect was that my performance was weak… look when you make a mistake or you fail or you are weak, it can be an opportunity. You have to be very honest why the film did not work. I loved working in Sitaare Zameen Par after Laal Singh Chaddha despite saying I will not work in films. It is a great film.“

Aamir who has been on sabbatical after Laal Singh Chaddha will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par.

