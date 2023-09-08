trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659727
NewsEntertainmentMovies
LAAPATAA LADIES TRAILER

Aamir Khan, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Reunite For Laapataa Ladies, Film To Release On This Date

'Laapataa Ladies' film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. 

 

Last Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:04 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan, Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Reunite For Laapataa Ladies, Film To Release On This Date

Mumbai: Kiran Rao is back to direction with her film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Set in 2001, in rural India, 'Laapataa Ladies' follows the jolly mess that ensues when two young brides went missing from a train. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's teaser which revolves around two young brides who embark on a path of self-discovery and womanhood. Take a look

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. 'Laapataa Ladies' is bankrolled by Kiran's former husband Aamir Khan’s banner Aamir Khan Production and her own venture Kindling Productions.


The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Sneha Desai while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film will be released on January 5, 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train