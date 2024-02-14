Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Along With Cast Of Laapataa Ladies Interact With IIM Bangalore Students

New Delhi: The trailer and the songs 'DoubtWa' and 'Sajni' of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao has received unanimous love from the audiences and they are waiting to enter into the entertaining and humoristic world with the film.

As the release day of the film draws closer, the makers are organizing the screening for the students in various cities and after Blockbuster response in the screening at Sehore and Jaipur, the team recently kept a screening at Cinepolis Bangalore.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the lead cast Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta , Sparsh Shrivastav were presented at the screening and following the screening, the team visited IIM Bangalore.

During their visit to the IIM Bangalore, Aamir Khan and team Laapataa Ladies interacted with the students of the college.

It is to be noted that IIM Bangalore is one of those places , where Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan shot their blockbuster film '3 Idiots'.

The buzz for the film is increasing with each passing day and it has indeed elevated the audiences excitement to see what the director Kiran Rao has to bring to the table this time.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta , Sparsh Shrivastav along with Ravi Kishan and is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.