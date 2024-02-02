Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, And Team To Host The First Premiere Of Laapataa Ladies In Bhopal, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Kiran Rao's next directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' is gaining good momentum from the masses. The recently released trailer featuring the lead cast of Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel promises a beautiful and entertaining world from the filmmaker, where she is presenting the story rooted in the Indian form. Following the roaring response to the trailer, the makers have planned to host the first screening of the film in Bhopal.

Since Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and her team have made a film that appeals to a larger section of society, they have decided to go all the way out to make the film reach the remotest area of the nation. In a recent development, it is being learned that Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, along with the lead cast Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel are planning to visit the city of lakes, Bhopal, and they will be hosting the special screening of the film in the city.

It is well known that the film 'Laapataa Ladies' was shot in the real locations of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh and the makers also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film, now, the makers are reportedly planning to organize a special screening of the film at Bhopal and they will be visiting the city, the place from where it all began. Following the screening for the residents of Bhopal the team cast and team will interact with the attendees and not just Bhopal, the makers have planned a multi-city screening of the film, the details of which will be revealed later.

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies has opened to a roaring response and everyone is waiting to see the comedy-drama film from the Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan productions on the big screens on 1st March 2024.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is releasing on March 1st, 2024, and has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.