Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan’s Debut Film Maharaj Gets Clean Chit From Gujarat HC, Makers Relieved

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Friday lifted its temporary stay on the release of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan's, debut film 'Maharaj.'

Following the decision, the makers of the film took to Instagram to express their gratitude.

"We are grateful to the judiciary for allowing the release of Maharaj, a film that celebrates one of the most important social reformers of our country, Karsandas Mulji," the post read.

"Yash Raj Films has a 50-year-old legacy of championing India, its stories, its people, culture & heritage. We have never produced a film that tarnished the reputation of our country or our countrymen," the post added.

The court ruled that the film, based on events related to the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, was not intended to hurt the sentiments of any community.

Some members of the Pushtimarg sect had filed a petition against its release on Netflix, claiming that it hurt religious sentiments.

After the hearing, one of the petitioners, Shailesh Patwari stated, "The hearing had been going on for a few days, and the judge didn't find anything objectionable in this film. We accept the High Court's decision because the High Court judge has sanctioned it. We don't need any more evidence beyond this."

'Maharaj,' which focuses on an 1862 libel case involving Vaishnavite religious leader and social reformer Karsandas Mulji, is currently streaming on Netflix.