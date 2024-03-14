Aamir Khan Shares Exciting Details On His Next, Says 'Sitaare Zameen Par Will Make You Laugh'

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. The actor has always surprised the fans and the audiences with his script selections and has raised the bar high with his extraordinary performance. With 'Laapataa Ladies' from Aamir Khan Productions, being released recently is making waves across the nation as the film is being opened with the most positive response from every corner, the superstar is gearing up to treat the audiences with another highly entertaining film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

Recently, Aamir Khan was Live on the social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions where he interacted with the fans and the audiences on 'Laapataa Ladies' and Sitaare Zameen Par.

During the social media interaction session, Aamir Khan shared exciting details from 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and said that the film is going to be released in the cinemas around the Christmas period. Talking in detail about the film, the superstar made a big revelation and said that Sitaare Zameen Par is a very entertaining film.

Concluding the same, Aamir Khan added that if 'Taare Zameen Par' has made the audiences cry' Sitaare Zameen Par will make the fans and the audiences laugh during the entire film.

Ever since Aamir Khan announced Sitaare Zameen Par, the anticipation among the fans and the audiences to watch another exciting film from the superstar is at its high.