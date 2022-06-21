NEW DELHI: The much-awaited film of Aamir Khan is all set to hit the theatres. Laal Singh Chaddha's third song is finally set to rock the fans.

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is gearing up for its release on 11th August 2022 and amidst that, the makers of the film revealed the poster of their third song ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’, featuring the wholehearted relationship of Laal and Rupa.

Taking to their social media, Aamir Khan Productions shared a captivating poster of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’ which will be released on 24th June 2022. Taking to the caption, the makers write “Any guesses on the singer??”, leaving the netizens in anticipation about the voice behind their latest original.

Meanwhile, the last two songs from the Laal Singh Chaddha - ‘Kahani’ and ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’ has touched the core of the music fans. While Kahani was sung by Mohan Kannan, Sonu Nigam lent vocals to ‘Mein Ki Karaan?’. The makers of the film have released both the songs without a music video, putting singers, musicians, technicians, and lyricists in the spotlight.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.