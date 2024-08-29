Aamir Khan To Collaborate With Rajinikanth After 30 Years With THIS Film?

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is not going anywhere, he belongs to cinema and he will be here till more than 100 years. The superstar who has already completed his comeback film Sitaare Zameen Par after the sabbatical of 4 years due to Laal Singh Chaddha failure is all set for his next film. There are reports that had been doing the rounds by India Blitz that the superstar has signed a film with the God of the south, Rajinikanth helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj titled Coolie. Aamir and Rajinikanth were seen together in Aatank Hi Aatank in 1995.

There have been several reports doing the rounds that Aamir will be seen playing a cameo in the film. While it is also speculated that the role is very vital and Aamir has even begun shooting for Coolie. Earlier there were reports of Lokesh approaching Aamir for a pan India film but now it is claimed that he is been offered a small yet significant role in Coolie

Aamir Khan following Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps?

Indeed, it looks like Aamir Khan is following Shah Rukh Khan’s footsteps for his comeback. The superstar before making his smashing comeback with Pathaan, was seen doing a cameo in R Madhavan’s Rocketry and it was a visual treat to see him on the big screen.

Aamir in his appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast revealed he has done shooting Sitaare Zameen Par and claimed it is a very good film and is very glad the film has come out.