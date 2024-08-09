Aamir Khan Visits SC Ahead Of 'Laapataa Ladies' Screening, CJI Welcomes Him

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited the Supreme Court on Friday ahead of the screening of the film "Laapataa Ladies" for judges and was welcomed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.

"I don't want a stampede in the court but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film. Director Kiran Rao will also join us soon," the CJI said.

The film, a heartwarming, empowering take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey, is produced by Rao's Kindling Productions and Khan's Aamir Khan Productions.

The top court will screen the film for judges, their families and officials of its registry on Friday afternoon.

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," said a communication circulated by the administration section of the apex court.



