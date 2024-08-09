Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2776131
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan Visits SC Ahead Of 'Laapataa Ladies' Screening, CJI Welcomes Him

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama film directed by Kiran Rao featuring  Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 03:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aamir Khan Visits SC Ahead Of 'Laapataa Ladies' Screening, CJI Welcomes Him

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited the Supreme Court on Friday ahead of the screening of the film "Laapataa Ladies" for judges and was welcomed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud.
"I don't want a stampede in the court but we welcome Mr Aamir Khan who is here for the screening of the film. Director Kiran Rao will also join us soon," the CJI said.

The film, a heartwarming, empowering take on two brides in rural India who accidentally get swapped during a train journey, is produced by Rao's Kindling Productions and Khan's Aamir Khan Productions. 

The top court will screen the film for judges, their families and officials of its registry on Friday afternoon. 

"As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-block, Administrative Building Complex," said a communication circulated by the administration section of the apex court. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the plight of Hindus returning from Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: India-Germany fighter planes conducts combat exercises
DNA Video
DNA: Army bridge built in Sonprayag washed away
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how Olympic medal slipped from Vinesh's hands?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are fundamentalists targeting Hindus in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is America behind the coup in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: How Pak media reacts on Bangladesh coup?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Where did Sheikh Hasina go wrong?
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India