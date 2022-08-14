NEW DELHI: Superstar Aamir Khan's movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has collected Rs 12 crore net on the first day of its release at the domestic Box Office. Directed by Advait Chandan of 'Secret Superstar' fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' (1994).

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. According to producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' saw an opening of Rs 11.70 crore and collected Rs 7.26 crore on its second day, taking its net collection to Rs 18.96 crore.

With Aamir Khan making his comeback to the big screen after four years, a lot was expected from the film, which has been made at a budget of Rs 180 crore. However, going by the Box Office numbers of the film, it won't be wrong to say that the audience has simply rejected the film as they felt that the trailer didn't offer any curiosity to watch the film in theatres. Wrong promotion strategies are also being blamed for the failure of the film. With Rs 11.70 crore, this is the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years. The 'BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' hashtag is said to have caused a major dent in the film's business.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted, "STOP being in denial about #Boycott calls *not* affecting film biz... The fact is, these #Boycott calls *HAVE* made a dent and impacted the #BO numbers of #LaalSinghChaddha specifically... Face it!"

Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie also features Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.