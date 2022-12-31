Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets love on OTT and TV release, trends on social media!

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan has always had the reputation of bringing audiences quality content through the course of his career. In 2022, he continued following that principle and gave us another gem with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that has amassed double the love post its OTT release and more recently it’s world television release.

The magic of the Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer was revived yet again as family audiences rediscovered the film and thoroughly enjoyed it even on small screens. The film is currently being trended on social media with #RediscoveringLSC!

While some referred to Laal Singh Chaddha as ‘one of India’s best-made films’, others spoke of the soothing and satisfying effect the film had while watching in on OTT and on television, in the comfort of their homes.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ also found many new fans amongst Indian audiences who missed the film in theatres. Not surprising, since Aamir Khan has always managed to touch emotions deeply with his films that have resonated with mass audiences.

Interestingly, the film received an overwhelming response by the audience when it released on theatres as audience called it a ‘masterpiece’ and truly ‘one of a kind’.

Considering these reactions, it is safe to say that audiences have fallen in love with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha all over again!