Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Strikes A Cord With The Fans, Netizens Trend The Film On Number 1

Laal Singh Chaddha is currently topping the trends with the hashtag #MyBestFilms and there is no doubt about the film is finally finding its true audience.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 09:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: 2022’s hidden gem Aamir Khan starrrer Laal Singh Chaddha is finally getting the due it deserves. Aamir Khan, being the master of looping in heart connections between the film and the audience is getting the credit that went unrewarded when the movie hit the theatres. Finally, we have made peace knowing that Laal Singh Chaddha is one of those films which silently strikes cords with the audience, and the latest social media trend is proof of it.  

Laal Singh Chaddha is currently topping the trends with the hashtag #MyBestFilms and there is no doubt about the film is finally finding its true audience. Taking to social media, netizens have showered an enormous amount of love on the film and the superstar Aamir Khan himself. 

 

 

 

The audience is loving Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT and has showered a lot of love on the film. Aamir Khan has touched the hearts of the audience with utmost fineness and has managed to connect with each one of them deeply.

