New Delhi: Before making his big Bollywood debut, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan worked for several years at theatre. He worked with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee in his adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's 'Mother Courage and Her Children'. Currently, Junaid is gearing up for his acting debut with Yash Raj Films' 'Maharaj'. In addition, the star kid has reportedly also bagged his second project with south actress Sai Pallavi.

A source close to the film reveals, "Junaid accompanied the team of his next film, an untitled love story, in which he will star opposite Sai Pallavi. The film will be directed by Sunil Pandey and the lead pair traveled to the city of Sapporo in Japan. The team had gone to do a recce for the film in the works as the preps for the same have begun. It is a love story set in the scenic beauty of this city Sapporo which has never before been shown in Indian cinema. So there is going to be something different in that aspect in the film."

Junaid was papped by the shutterbugs as he arrived back in Mumbai from Japan. The young lad was dressed up in casuals and shyly posed for the paparazzi.

Speaking of 'Maharaj', the film will be released under Netflix-YRF's partnership. 'Maharaj' also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari, and Shalini Pandey. The film has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, whose last film was 'Hichki'. Inspired by true events, 'Maharaj', is an incredible David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role-model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.

Earlier, in an interview, Aamir Khan spoke about Junaid's passion for acting and whether he will be joining Bollywood. The 'Taare Zameen Pe' actor said, "It is up to him (about making his film debut). He should lead his own life and take his own decisions. I don't want to take it for him. I have left it all to him. He certainly has an inclination towards the creative world and towards filmmaking. He is following his path, he has studied theatre. He is actually more interested in theatre than films. I am allowing him to go and find his own path. That's how it should be. He is very bright."