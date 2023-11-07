New Delhi: Working actively in theaters for over 6 years, Aamir Khan's eldest son Junaid Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming play 'Strictly Unconventional'. All set to make his screen debut with YRF's 'Maharaj', he is quite accomplished when it comes to the stage.

As per the source, "The play has multiple relationship stories and Junaid Khan is part of two of them. Both roles are poles apart. In one, which is worth immense praise, he will be seen playing a transwoman. He will be seen donning a chudidaar kameez with a wig. It is going to be performed in the evening of November 15th at Prithvi Theatre.”

Junaid Khan made his debut with theatre in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's 'Mother Courage and Her Children', a biting satire on the absurdity of war.

Since then the actor has been has been following his passion and honing his craft with years of dedicated and impressive work in theatre. And now, while his on screen debut is awaited, he continues his passion for acting through theatre as well.

On the work front, while his screen debut is announced as his project with YRF called 'Maharaj', as per reports he also has already signed another film which will also star Sai Pallavi opposite him, in a love story.