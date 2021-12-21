हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aanand L Rai

Aanand L Rai marks three years of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero', says 'film nahi feeling hai'

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. 'Most fav movie', a social media user wrote. "Love you sir," another added.

Aanand L Rai marks three years of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer &#039;Zero&#039;, says &#039;film nahi feeling hai&#039;
File Photo

Mumbai: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai on Tuesday marked three years of the release of his film 'Zero', which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rai shared posters of the film along with the caption, "Dil ke Kareeb... Hamesha. Film nahi feeling hai #3yearsofzero."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. 'Most fav movie', a social media user wrote. "Love you sir," another added.

Meanwhile, the director has 'Atrangi Re' and 'Raksha Bandhan' in the pipeline.

