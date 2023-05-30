'Aashiqui 2' Director Mohit Suri Recalls How Shraddha Kapoor Calls Him Every Year To Thank Him For The Film

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in India today. The actress undoubtedly shares a fantastic bond with her co-stars, directors, and producers. The actress has a large and devoted fan following, thanks to the iconic performances that she has delivered over the years. The actress who rose to prominence and was widely celebrated after delivering ‘Aashiqui 2’ never misses her chance to show gratitude to the filmmaker who offered her the role of Aarohi. This film and role came to her in the early stage of her career, where she captivated the audience vividly with her performance.

The film is close to Shraddha's heart for many reasons, and last month on April 26th, the film marked its tenth anniversary.

Joining the celebration, Mohit Suri, who has directed Aashiqi 2 revealed how the actress calls and messages him every year on the film’s anniversary, and thanks him for the opportunity. Addressing the same Mohit Said, “No matter whatever the situation is, and wherever Shraddha is, she calls me and messages me on 26th April of every year to express thanks for the film and for the role as she feels Aashiqui 2 is the film which gave her prominence.”

Mohit continued saying, “Shraddha doesn’t need to do this but she does this every 26th of April and this shows the human being she is”.

Responding to the statement made by Mohit, an admirer of Shraddha wrote in the comments section, “Shraddha is a gem of a person …whenever she wants to thank people she do it personally …else everyone post on social media for attention…gem of a person Shraddha is”.

This side of Shraddha is proof of her humility and modesty despite all the success that she has seen in her career. While the actress avoids taking to social media to wish on special days, she chooses to make her greetings more personal by giving them a call.

Her recent release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ proves to be a boon at the box office and enjoyed a terrific run which helped the film to enter the 100 crore club, which extended not only to theatrical release, but the film also received immense love from the audiences on its digital release. Shraddha will also be next seen in Amar Kaushik's 'Stree 2', reprising her much-loved character from Stree.