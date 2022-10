Aayush Sharma flaunts his super swag with machine gun and guitar in AS04 intriguing poster - See inside

New Delhi: On a roll to unfold his versatility with diverse genres and interesting concepts, Aayush Sharma announces his fourth film, untitled AS04 with an intriguing poster giving an insight into his stylish look and innate swag, also revealing the teaser to release on his birthday, October 26, 2022. Recently, Aayush Sharma created an uproar on social media with the announcement of his mytho-modern action-adventure AS03.

While the fans were still beaming with joy owing to the announcement, Aayush Sharma has now revealed the poster for his fourth film, a complete entertainer putting forth his unmatchable swag and style. The poster showcases the dark and gritty side of the actor with a machine gun and guitar along with his suave first look from AS04.

Opting for the prevailing South Indian trend of announcements, Aayush Sharma becomes the first actor in the Hindi film industry to instate the trend.

On the eve of his birthday, Aayush Sharma offered a treat to his fans. Earlier, the actor had shared the first glimpse of his film with a still presenting the stylish avatar, also announcing the teaser to release on Wednesday.

Aayush Sharma created a mark for himself with his phenomenal physical transformation and attaining remarkable growth in his career owing to his appreciable performance in Antim: The Final Truth.

With back-to-back announcements and the promise of astonishing performances, Aayush Sharma is carving his niche in the industry.