Aayush Sharma Gears For a Big Action Sequence in #AS04

New Delhi: Emerging as one of the most anticipated films of the upcoming future, Aayush Sharma's #AS04 has been grabbing eyeballs owing to the regular insights into the shoot of the action entertainer. Adding to the excitement, Aayush has now revealed shoot details of his upcoming action sequence for the film with glimpses into his workout session.

Impressing the audience with his phenomenal physical transformation for Antim: The Final Truth post his debut film LoveYatri, Aayush Sharma established himself as one of the fittest actors in town. Redefining his ripped physique with an extensive workout regime once again, the dedicated actor has flaunted his washboard abs and toned muscles in his latest post, announcing gearing for a big action sequence shoot.

Aayush posted pictures from his gym sessions saying, "#AS04 big action piece coming up … Abhi bhi Kaam baaki hai.. Iss Baar Leaner & Bigger, kya bolta coach saab @rajendradhole. Aur @kunal_mandal_ tum toh hidden photographer Nikle, kitna talent hai bhai?"

Recently, Aayush who performs his action stunts himself, shared a picture of his injured back while performing a scene, proving his commitment and dedication to the craft. Earlier too, Aayush had sustained a fractured hand during the shoot of Antim: The Final Truth.

Having offered an insight into the stylized action entertainer, Aayush Sharma announced AS04 with an exciting teaser, followed by the announcements of his co-stars, debutante Sushrii Mishraa and veteran South Indian star Jagapathi Babu.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, the yet untitled action entertainer AS04 stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.