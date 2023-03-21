Aayush Sharma Shares BTS Video Of His Hardcore Workout On The Streets Of Azerbaijan - Watch

New Delhi: Having recently wrapped the Azerbaijan shoot schedule of his upcoming film AS04, Aayush Sharma shared a throwback video of his last-minute grind to ace the perfect body shot physique to shoot a shirtless scene.

Aayush recently announced the wrap of his straining schedule packed with action in Azerbaijan, which also included a body shot flaunting his washboard abs and toned muscles. The actor shared a video presenting the grind needed minutes before the main shot, to define the abs and muscles more prominently.

Ever since his jaw-dropping transformation from the lean, guy-next-door look from his debut film to the beefed up, toned, physique with washboard abs for Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma has bagged his permanent spot amongst the fittest actors of the business. Further surprising everyone with his muscular built, Aayush Sharma regularly treated his fans and followers with glimpses into his rigorous workout routine as he gears for his upcoming film AS04.

Launching debutante Sushrii Mishraa with AS04, Aayush Sharma also roped in veteran South Indian actor Jagapathi Babu for the film.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, the yet untitled action entertainer AS04 stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.