Aayush Sharma

Aayush Sharma starts shooting for 'Kwatha'

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

Aayush Sharma starts shooting for 'Kwatha'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Aayush Sharma has commenced filming "Kwatha", which is inspired by true life events and is set against an Army backdrop.

"It's great to start shooting for the film. I have tried my best to learn as much as I could and make my character as relatable as possible. It's a great team to work with and I am looking forward to the whole experience," he said.

Aayush plays an Army Officer in the Karan Bhutani directorial.

The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

"Kwatha" is scheduled to release next year.

 

Aayush SharmaKwathaIsabelle Kaif
