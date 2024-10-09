Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass: Kashika Kapoor And Team Enthrall Fans At Navratri Celebrations In Ahmedabad

Kashika Kapoor, along with the cast and crew of 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass,’ brought immense excitement to Ahmedabad during a grand Garba night as part of their film’s promotion.

The event drew over 10,000 enthusiastic fans who were captivated by Kashika’s radiant desi kudi look in a stunning traditional green bandhani ghagra choli. With a sleeveless green blouse featuring golden criss-cross straps, a matching ghaghra, and dupatta, Kashika showcased her toned midriff and flawless beauty, complemented by minimal makeup and loose curls that made her the highlight of the night.

As Kashika stepped on stage, the crowd erupted with excitement, eager to catch a glimpse of her. Fans flooded towards her, snapping selfies and expressing their admiration. True to her warm and approachable nature, Kashika graciously took photos with fans both on and off stage, making sure to interact with as many people as possible, leaving everyone starstruck.

Her lively performance, alongside singer Divya Choudhary’s energetic tunes, elevated the festive atmosphere. The Navratri celebration of triumph and feminine power resonated deeply with the social message of 'Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass'. Kashika and her team's enthusiasm created an unforgettable evening, setting the stage for the film's highly anticipated release on October 18th.