JOHN ABRAHAM

Aazadi ki 'Tariq', John Abraham announces new film for Independence Day 2023

John Abraham announces new film 'Tariq' on Independence Day. The film is slated to release exactly one year from now - i.e. on 15th August 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

New Delhi: Bollywood actor John Abraham announced his next film ‘Tariq’ on the occasion of Independence Day. Taking to his Instagram, the ‘Dhoom’ actor shared a poster of the film and announced that it will release on 15th August 2023, I.e., exactly one year from today.

“Aazadi ki 'Tariq', 15 August, 2023. 'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories,” he captioned the post. The date on the poster was written in tricolour.  

John is not just acting in the film but he is also the producer under the banner JA Entertainment. The film is directed by Arun Gopalan who is also helming ‘Tehran’ which also stars John in the lead.  

As soon as the actor dropped the poster, fans started flooding the comments section. “Waiting for your movie 365 days to go,” commented one user. “Already getting that Madras Cafe vibe,” added another user.  

On the work front, John Abraham is all set to play an important role in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathaan’ which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.  

The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani in lead roles. In the past, the actor has worked on some hit films like ‘Dhoom’, ‘Batla House’, and ‘Race 2’, among others. 

