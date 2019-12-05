हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Abhay Deol, Brendan Fraser star in 'Line Of Descent'

Abhay Deol and Brendan Fraser will come together in a crossover film titled "Line Of Descent". Earlier known as "The Field", the film is a crime drama that marks the debut of writer-director Rohit Karn Batra and also features Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra, and Ali Haji.

Mumbai: Abhay Deol and Brendan Fraser will come together in a crossover film titled "Line Of Descent". Earlier known as "The Field", the film is a crime drama that marks the debut of writer-director Rohit Karn Batra and also features Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, Prem Chopra, and Ali Haji.

According to unconfirmed sources, the film is about three sons of a mafia boss who are pitted against each other in a battle for control over the family crime business, even as an undercover cop plots their downfall. The story is based in Delhi.

ZEE5 has acquired streaming rights of the film, which features a huge ensemble supporting cast including Vishesh Chachra, Gopal Dutt, Shiben Mohanty, Anisha Angelina Victor, Jagen Mohanty, Charlotte Poutrel, Harshad Kumar and Dev Bhagtani.

Pre-production for the project started in 2016 and filming began two months later. The film is shot in English and Hindi.

