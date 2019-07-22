Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia to star in 'Nikamma'

Mumbai: Actor Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia have been roped in for Sabbir Khan's action film 'Nikamma'.

Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir have come together the action film.

"I am always going to try and introduce new talent to the industry and I am excited to present Abhimanyu and Shirley. They are a breath of fresh air and remind me of the zest that Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon had in their debut," Sabbir said.

To this, Abhimanyu added, "the belief that Sabbir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting."

Shirley is excited about her debut film. "I could not have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry," she added.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director at Sony Pictures Entertainment, India said, The movie 'Nikamma' is part of Sony`s larger plans where the studio is sharply focused on introducing new talent to the industry on the back of strong content and talented filmmakers as it mounts an impressive slate for 2020."

The makers have wrapped the first schedule of the film, and have shot a song and few scenes. Jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, the film is slated to release in the summer of 2020.