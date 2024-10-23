New Delhi: Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is known for always having unique title for his films be it Vicky Donor, Piku, Pink, October or Madras Café and this time he has one that sure will be talked about with ‘I want to Talk’. Starring Abhishek Bachchan who along with Shoojit put the title out on their social handles with an inimitable ‘Blabber Head’ video of the lead character of the film who says, ‘I don’t just love to talk, I live to talk’.

From the title and the announcement video we can be sure that this is a classic Shoojit Sircar film which will have a unique take on everyday life and take us on a journey of emotions. Smart, quirky and seeped in heartwarming moments the little snippet leaves a big impact and much anticipation.

Shoojit Sircar’s films are known to be universal and resonate with audiences across borders and also have been the recipient of 13 prestigious national awards across films. As he returns to the big screen after a hiatus, it will be a treat to watch the magic unfold as he teams up with powerhouse performer Abhishek Bachchan.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, "I Want To Talk" is set to release in theatres worldwide on November 22, 2024.