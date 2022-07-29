New Delhi: Kookie Gulati’s 'Dhokha Round D Corner' had its teaser launched recently and it created a lot of buzz amongst the audience as the video was extremely intriguing and full of suspense. The suspense - thriller stars R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana and Khushalii Kumar in pivotal roles.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kookie Gulati bonded on the sets of The Big Bull, which was directed and written by Kookie himself. Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media to extend his support to Kookie Gulati and wished him luck for his upcoming project.

Abhishek wrote, “ Good luck to my friends @kookievgulati and @ActorMadhavan can’t wait. #DhokhaRoundDCorner

Kookie Gulati will be seen helming a completely different genre for the first time ever and fans can’t wait to watch, what The Big Bull Director has in store for them.