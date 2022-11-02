Abhishek Banerjee begins shooting for ‘Apurva’ with Rajpal Yadav in Jaisalmer- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee's upcoming film Bhediya’s trailer, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead was well received by the audience. The fans are quite happy to see him back on the screens with this film. Now Abhishek has a new announcement for this fans!

Currently, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav are in Jaisalmer shooting for ‘Apurva’ which also stars Tara Sutaria. The actor has kickstarted shooting for the film. Taking to social media, she shared a picture of himself with veteran actor Rajpal Yadav and wrote “Golden evening with a golden man .. Very few artists can stay relevant across generations. @rajpalofficial is one of them.” Rajpal Yadav also commented on the post. "Love you brother," he wrote.

Fans of the actors could not keep their calm as they saw the news of them coming together and started showering their love in the comments section. “Great to see you both together,” commented one user. “Jodi no.1 Rajpal Yadav bhaiya Abhishek bhai,” added another user.

See Abhishek Banerjee's post

Abhishek Banerjee’s presence was felt throughout the trailer and the audience couldn't ignore the talent in him. Without a doubt, Abhishek Banerjee is the funniest element of the film Bhediya. Now the actor is appearing in films like Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2 and Apurva and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz.

After playing the role of Sultan in Helmet, Vishal Tyagi in Pataal Lok, Lawyer Eeshit Mehta in Rashmi Rocket and many more, it is quite fascinating to see how slowly and steadily, with every character, Abhishek Banerjee has successfully sustained his image as a quality actor in the mind of today’s audience. His extraordinary work portfolio has impressed the audience and today he is recognised from the character he plays on-screen.