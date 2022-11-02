topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ABHISHEK BANERJEE

Abhishek Banerjee begins shooting for ‘Apurva’ with Rajpal Yadav in Jaisalmer- SEE PIC

Abhishek Banerjee has started shooting for his upcoming film Apurva along with actor Rajpal Yadav. The film also stars Tara Sutaria.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Abhishek Banerjee begins shooting for ‘Apurva’ with Rajpal Yadav in Jaisalmer- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee's upcoming film Bhediya’s trailer, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead was well received by the audience. The fans are quite happy to see him back on the screens with this film. Now Abhishek has a new announcement for this fans! 

Currently, Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav are in Jaisalmer shooting for ‘Apurva’ which also stars Tara Sutaria. The actor has kickstarted shooting for the film. Taking to social media, she shared a picture of himself with veteran actor Rajpal Yadav and wrote “Golden evening with a golden man .. Very few artists can stay relevant across generations. @rajpalofficial is one of them.” Rajpal Yadav also commented on the post. "Love you brother," he wrote. 

Fans of the actors could not keep their calm as they saw the news of them coming together and started showering their love in the comments section. “Great to see you both together,” commented one user. “Jodi no.1 Rajpal Yadav bhaiya Abhishek bhai,” added another user.  

See Abhishek Banerjee's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Abhishek Banerjee’s presence was felt throughout the trailer and the audience couldn't ignore the talent in him. Without a doubt, Abhishek Banerjee is the funniest element of the film Bhediya. Now the actor is appearing in films like Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2 and Apurva and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz.  

After playing the role of Sultan in Helmet, Vishal Tyagi in Pataal Lok, Lawyer Eeshit Mehta in Rashmi Rocket and many more, it is quite fascinating to see how slowly and steadily, with every character, Abhishek Banerjee has successfully sustained his image as a quality actor in the mind of today’s audience. His extraordinary work portfolio has impressed the audience and today he is recognised from the character he plays on-screen.  

Live Tv

Abhishek BanerjeeRajpal YadavTara SutariaAbhishek Banerjee new filmApurva filmAbhishek Banerjee new post

Trending news

DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence