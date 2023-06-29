Abhishek Banerjee Joins Cast Of Nikkhil Advani's High-Octane Actioner 'Vedaa'

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee has been mesmerising the audience with his extraordinary talent and ability to portray a different range of characters on the screen. He is one of those artistic talents who has been everyone's favourite and the talk of the town as his talent speaks the volume. The actor, who is mostly known for his performance in comic characters, left viewers stunned with his negative role in the hit web-series 'PaatalLok'.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee has joined the cast of John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Nikhil Advani's upcoming action-thriller 'Vedaa' which goes on floors recently. He will be seen playing the role of antagonist in the film and being a part of the project which features an ensemble cast is surely a big achievement which he has achieved on the basis of his talent. On Thursday, the actor kickstarted shooting for the film, which is filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action. Taking to his social media account, Abhishek has announced his addition to the cast of the film and captioned, "Nervous excited and grateful to be a part of VEDA! Thank you Nikkhil Advani for this opportunity".

'Vedaa' is penned by Aseem Arora. The film is backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. Apart from 'Vedaa', Abhishek will also be seen in 'Stree 2', 'Bhediyaa 2', 'Dream Girl 2', 'Apurva' and 'Section 84' alongside Amitabh Bachchan.