Actor Raj Arjun spills the beans on his role in Love Hostel and reactions he is getting from audience

New Delhi: Actor Raj Arjun, who was recently seen as DCP Rathi in Love Hostel, has been garnering appreciations from everyone for his role.

Love Hostel also features Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Talking about the responses he is getting he shared, "I'm getting mix reaction but most of them are saying you were true and honest to your character and we would have loved to see more."

Sharing about his character graph as DCP Rathi he further stated, "Whatever makers does for the film is always with the intention of the betterment for the film. Everybody with their collaborative effort is trying to make a good film and the creative call is always taken by the makers. My work as an actor is to do my job with atmost honesty. We go, we perform and come back and that's it. If I'm a part of this film so I'm a part of this fraternity as well and I'm fine with whatever call makers take for the betterment of the project. Anyway, in any case it has added a new layer of D.C.P Rathi in my career. And now I am I'm moving ahead with more positivity and enthusiasm."

He added, "You should not get attached to your character so much that you start living in the past with them. This is also one of my work which is close to me but now this has come in the light so time to move ahead and focus on my next project and next character I have to play with empty mind."

Talking about how he developed the desire of playing different and complex lives he revealed, "Since my childhood, I have seen a lot of different lives, souls around me subconsciously. Though at that time I didn't decided I want to be an actor but we keep encountering lot of life which impact us. This observation and understanding of psychology of such people helps us to draw forth the character. For every character you have to work on the psyche first and it is different in every character. If all the roles are similar to me only, then I would get bored because I have lived enough of that. Because I always wanted to play challenging roles and now challenging roles are coming my way so why shouldn't I accept them. I'm fortunate that people are not bounding me and I'm getting different kind of roles."

For the unversed, Raj Arjun shot to fame with films like - ‘Secret Superstar’, ‘Thalaivii’, ‘Dear Comrade’, ‘Watchman’ among others.

Helmed by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is now streaming on ZEE5.