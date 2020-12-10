Actress Payal Ghosh bags horror flick 'Koi Toh Hai', shares deets!

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh will be seen playing the protagonist in her upcoming horror flick 'Koi Toh Hai'. She has had a couple of script reading sessions on this and she loved the concept. The filming will begin soon.

Payal is starting her prep work for the character. We got in touch with Payal for this and quizzed her about the project.

Payal Ghosh said, "Horror has been one of my favourite genres. In India, we don't have enough quality content on horror and of late we have hardly had anything in this genre. I feel the country is waiting for its next big horror film. Koi Toh Hai can be the one. I loved the concept and playing a protagonist is a serious challenge. I take it up with excitement and an enthusiasm to really learn in the process. The girl in the movie falls to the fake promises in the film industry. There are several girls who face this. They are newcomers and people see them as available and use them. The men do all sorts of things. I can really relate to the film and when the script was narrated I thought I need to be a part of this story. The team is fantastic and it seems we have struck the right chords. Can't wait to start shooting and I would keep you updated if anything spooky happens. I am very very excited."

Payal can't contain her excitement and is looking forward to the project.