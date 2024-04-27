Adhyayan Suman Pens Heartfelt Note For 'Mentor' Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ahead Of Heeramandi Release

New Delhi: Adhyayan Suman is currently on the meteoric rise with all the appreciation for his next release 'Heeramandi.' His latest post strikes a chord, evoking deep emotions as he shares a poignant moment alongside Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his father, Shekhar Suman, at the premiere of the Netflix show.

In a heartfelt caption, he bares his soul, "Under the guidance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir, I am living the dream I always prayed for. With every heartbeat and every tear shed, my portrayal of Zoravar resonates the power of manifestation. I am forever indebted to this journey and forever inspired by the man who believed in me. Beside me, my dad, @shekhusuman, as Zulfikar, has added beautiful layers of emotion to this surreal journey. Can’t wait for you all to watch Zoravar and Zulfikar on 1st May only on Netflix."

The success of "Aashram" paved the way for Adhyayan's triumphant return, this time in a double role, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Through his words, he acknowledges Sanjay Leela Bhansali's unwavering belief in him, a beacon of hope when all seemed uncertain. As anticipation mounts for the premiere on May 1st, emotions run high!