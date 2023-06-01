topStoriesenglish2616588
Adipurush Actor Devdatta Nage, Producer Bhushan Kumar Meet Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer is all set to June 16, 2023, is creating a solid buzz among the masses. 

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 10:51 PM IST|Source: ANI

Guwahati: 'Adipurush' producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Devdatta Nage recently met Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma recently. During the meeting, Himanta Biswa praised the trailer of Adipurush and expressed his pride in the need for Indian culture to reach audiences. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister shared a few pictures from his meeting with Bhushan Kumar and Devdatta Nage.

"Aaj Adipurush film ki ek jhalak dekhne ka avsar prapt hua. Prabhu shri Ram ki kahani logo tak pahuchane ke liye har prayas bhaktiyon ka ek roop hai. (I had the opportunity to watch a couple of glimpses of the film Adipurush. Any attempt towards spreading lord Ram's story is a way of showing devotion)," he tweeted.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

The film will be out in theatres on June 16.

