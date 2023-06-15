Adipurush Advance Booking, Box Office Day 1 Predictions: Prabhas's Mythological Drama Set for Staggering Records

New Delhi: Filmmaker Om Raut's upcoming magnum opus Adipurush, based on the mythological epic Ramayana is all set for its big theatrical release on June 16, 2023. The movie starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devadatta Nage in lead roles is skyhigh on audiences' expectations. Looking at the crazy early trends, seems like the movie is readying to break many records including that of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the Box Office on Day 1.

ADIPURUSH ADVANCE BOOKING

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday updated about Adipurush Advance booking trends. He wrote: #Adipurush *advance booking* status at *national chains* [#PVR and #INOX]… Update till Thursday, 2.30 pm… Note: #Hindi and #Telugu versions. Total tickets sold for *Weekend 1* [#PVR + #INOX]: 5,47,240 Note: #Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited.

OUTSTANDING!

Giving a close break-down of Hindi and regional sales. He shared: #Adipurush *advance booking*… Update till Thursday, 2.30 pm…

#Hindi [#PVR + #INOX only]

Fri: 164,967

Sat: 110,304

Sun: 102,547

Total: 377,818

#Telugu [#PVR + #INOX only]

Fri: 93,456

Sat: 46,401

Sun: 29,565

Total: 169,422

Well, he also predicted a Box Office Tsunami with Adipurush's release.

ADIPURUSH BOX OFFICE DAY 1 PREDICTIONS

Producer and film business expert Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, "The audience has liked the new and revised trailer. It is based on our legendary epic Ramayan. It is a family outing, I am expecting a huge opening that may be ranging between Rs 45 and Rs 50 crore (or perhaps more) for all languages combined."

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.