Adipurush Advance Booking: Prabhas's Magnum Opus Earns Rs 3 Cr Before Release? Check Delhi-NCR Ticket Price

New Delhi: Filmmaker Om Raut's massive mythological drama Adipurush is set to release on June 16 and the buzz ahead of its grand opening is already super high. The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. The film was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu languages respectively. According to reports, the film's ticket prices in Delhi-NCR and Telangana have been hiked.

ADIPURUSH ADVANCE BOOKING

Popular South trade expert Manobala Vijayaben, the free 1,50,000 free tickets of Adipurush have been sold for Rs 200 which makes the total stand at Rs 3 Crore. He tweeted: #Adipurush FREE ticket approx calculation. Even if we consider a bigger figure of 1,50,000 free tickets with an average ticket price Rs 200. It would just add ₹3 cr to the overall gross Box Office collection. Hence, ₹3cr is not a big deal for a film of ₹500 cr budget. This strategy is used mainly to promote the film and help the needy people to watch it. #Prabhas"

ADIPURUSH TICKET PRICE HIKE

As far as Adipurush's advance booking is considered, he also shared a Telangana government's notice of hiking the ticket price by Rs 50. He tweeted: Telangana Govt permits hike of ₹50 per #Adipurush ticket for single screens! 4 am shows

As per a Times Now report, a few cinema halls are selling Adipurush tickets priced as high as Rs 2000. In Delhi's PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, Rs 2000 tickets are already sold out, Rs 1800 tickets for PVR Select City Walk (Gold) are also houseful.

In Noida, tickets as high as Rs 1650 (Recliner) are available at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. For comparison, The Flash tickets are available at Rs 1150 at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. These are for premium seats.

Tickets are also priced ranging between Rs 250 - Rs 500 are also available.

Adipurush is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations. It is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.