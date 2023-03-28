'Adipurush' Director Om Raut, Producer Bhushan Kumar Seek Blessings At Mata Vaishno Devi

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Producer Bhushan Kumar, and Director Om Raut sought blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi for the 'Adipurush' campaign that begins from Ramnavmi, March 30. The magnum opus, one of the most anticipated films of 2023, that prepares for a worldwide release on June,16th, predominantly chronicles the story of Prabhu Shri Ram and celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Remarking on the creation of the universe and the beginning of the world by Maa Shri Durga, Chaitra Navratri holds immense significance in Hindu culture. With this belief and Shri Gulshan Kumar's immense faith in Maa Vaishno Devi, the makers seek divine blessings for Adipurush.

The film revives a rich and historic Indian epic Ramayana in a magnificent manner starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.