'Adipurush' Final Trailer Out: Netizens Hail Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer, Call It 'Mindblowing'

New Delhi: The enchanting world of Adipurush continues to captivate audiences as the highly anticipated final trailer takes center stage, leaving viewers spellbound! Director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar’s visionary creation has garnered immense praise for its captivating storytelling and breathtaking visuals. And now, the recently unveiled final trailer at a grand event in Tirupathi, moved netizens deeply!

The trailer provides a deeper glimpse into the magnum opus, it rightly showcases the unwavering valor of Raghav and Vanar Sena , undying loyalty of Sesh and Shri Bajrang Bali and the devotion that united all the characters. Offering fans a new perspective on the story, this has only increased their excitement to witness Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar’s visionary creation on the big screen on June 16.

Adipurush is already being shipped as the blockbuster of 2023! As fans shower praise on the film, the team reciprocates their love and support by sharing more captivating glimpses from the film. It is heartening to witness the strong bond that has already developed between the fans and Adipurush.

With less than two weeks remaining until its release, the excitement surrounding Adipurush continues to soar. Audiences eagerly await the opportunity to witness the grandeur and magnificence of this extraordinary tale that promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.